From stealing the heart of Kai Fagan and making it back from Casa Amor, to facing the wrath of Olivia Hawkins and preparing for tonight's Movie Night , the 24-year-old has hit a number of Love Island milestones despite being on the show just a week or so.

It's hard to believe that we're six weeks into Love Island 's 2023 winter season and that the show isn't far off from crowning its season 9 winners – one of which could be Casa Amor entry Sanam Harrianan.

With Will panicking and other islanders feeling nervous as the return of Movie Night is announced in tonight's teaser, you know it's all going to kick off on ITV2 this evening – but who is Sanam?

Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor arrival.

Sanam Harrinanan – key facts

Age: 24

Job: Social worker

From: Bedford

Instagram: @sanamiee

Coupled up with: Kai Fagan

Why did Sanam want to take part in Love Island?

On why she was excited to enter the show for Casa Amor, the social worker said that she was ready to "have some fun".

"I want to see whose heads I can personally turn," she said – and turn heads is exactly what she did!

Is Sanam on Instagram?

Sanam is in fact on Instagram, where her profile @sanamiee currently boasts 16,100 followers.

She regularly posts holiday snaps, photos from nights out and life updates.

What is Sanam looking for in a partner?

As for what she looks for in a partner, she said that she wants someone who can "dish banter back to" her.

"I want them to know I’m not always being serious. They have to be on the same level as me," she added.

She even said that Kai was her "number one" pick out of the boys – and so her Love Island experience couldn't have worked out better!

