Early in the episode, Will chats to Jessie Wynter privately on the terrace, with his antics in Casa Amor once again a key point of discussion and Jessie keen to know if he's keeping anything else from her.

Tonight's instalment of Love Island includes the return of the popular Movie Night feature – and a preview provided by ITV teases that Will Young will be sent into panic by the news.

“Kissing someone, yeah, not great. Lying on the other hand, that’s something you can never come back from," she says.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will responds that he is "questioning loads of things” and adds that he "would have said a lot of things that night that I didn’t mean" but Jessie doesn't seem totally convinced with this answer.

“I feel like I really trust you, but the fact you’re doubting yourself is making me feel confused," she says.

A little later, Ron Hall receives a text message alerting the islanders that Movie Night will be taking place – which long-term viewers will know means that some of the islanders' exchanges in Casa Amor will be broadcast to the whole group.

And it seems that Will isn't too happy about this prospect, with his voice heard saying: "Perfect, exactly what I need."

Read more:

Meanwhile, once all the islanders have grabbed their popcorn and taken their seats for the evening's entertainment, Jessie says, "Girls, we have no more tears to cry."

And Will adds: "I want mine over and done with, and then I can cry or relax."

You'll have to tune in to tonight's episode to find out which of those two options he actually takes up – but for now, you can take a look at the preview video below:

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm tonight. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.