The series, which is currently airing its latest season on ITV2 and ITVX, sees a group of singletons navigating complicated relationships in a picturesque setting while completing games and challenges that never fail to stir up drama.

Iconic Love Island contestants could be returning to the villa for an All Stars edition of the reality show, according to an exciting new rumour.

According to The Sun, ITV is currently exploring the possibility of an All Stars series, with the broadcaster already set to trial the same format for its juggernaut I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All Stars version airing later this year.

A source told the tabloid: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about. This summer’s season marks the 10th season of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept."

They continued: "The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around."

The unspecified informant went on to name Maura Higgins, Sophie Piper and India Reynolds as "top of ITV's wish list", while boys being considered reportedly include Kem Cetinay and Scott Thomas.

The source added: "ITV want to see how well their All Stars version of I’m a Celebrity goes down before they start moving forward with Love Island. They will be watching very closely how the public and fans react and will be taking down notes."

ITV did not comment on the rumour when approached by RadioTimes.com.

One major difference between the upcoming I'm a Celebrity All Stars and the regular edition of the show is that it is pre-recorded, rather than being transmitted partially as a live broadcast.

In fact, the entire season has already been filmed, with a group of I'm a Celeb alumni jetting out to South Africa last year for the event, which celebrates the show being on air for more than two decades.

