Now, following a report from Mail Online, RadioTimes.com understands that ITV is considering a format featuring former stars for the show's 2024 winter season.

Mail Online has reported that some of the former islanders set to take part could include Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel, while married former islanders such as Olivia Attwood could make cameo appearances.

Maura Higgins has reportedly been approached but ruled herself out.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

In June, executive producer at ITV Mike Spencer told RadioTimes.com and other press that he would "love to do an all-star" series.

Read more:

He continued: "Hopefully we can do an all-star soon. Fingers crossed, but there's so many iconic islanders that I'd love to see. Obviously, some are in relationships now."

The current season of Love Island is coming to an end with the final tonight (Monday 31st July), with Whitney and Lochan firm favourites to emerge victorious following a RadioTimes.com poll.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling recently suggested another curveball for the format, suggesting that the final week of the show could include a "modern twist" on some of the tasks.

He explained: "They do the babies challenge and then meet the parents. And I mean, who doesn't want to meet the parents? Meeting the parents is great but I think maybe that whole week, there's a more modern thing they could do nowadays.

"Maybe there's like a day where they're just doing a soft launch of the relationship. Like taking the bins out or working out living together. There must be something fun they could do in the final week, which is a thing that couples do."

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.