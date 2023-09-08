The teaser comes as ITV gets ready to welcome Big Brother to viewers, having originally aired on Channel 4 before later moving to Channel 5.

Check out the new clip here:

The promo will air on ITV1 tonight (Friday 8th September) during Rugby World Cup 2023 Live in the lead up to the series launch.

Odudu and Best have stepped into the role of hosts and, as well as presenting the main show at its launch night, evictions and finale, they will also present Big Brother's companion show.

AJ Odudu previously said she "couldn't be happier" to be hosting the show, adding: "Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake."

Alongside Odudu's announcement, Best said: "I grew up with Big Brother, so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

Jane Stiller, Chief Marketing Officer at ITV said: "The return of Big Brother to ITV2 and ITVX next month is set to be the TV moment of the year. We know there is already such a huge appetite from original fans of the series and also from those yet to immerse themselves in the Big Brother world. And they're in for such a treat!

"These promos are just the beginning of one of ITV's biggest and noisiest campaigns. Look out for our brand new Big Brother eye everywhere you would and would not expect in the forthcoming weeks. Big Brother really does see it all..."

Big Brother returns this October on ITV2 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

