She told the hosts: "I'm manifesting right now, are you ready? I only want to appear once and then I will never be on it again and I shall watch from my sofa, but I think I should be pre-titles and I think I should say, 'Hey, fancy another one?' I'm putting it out there!"

Big Brother is set to air on ITV in October, with AJ Odudu and Will Best as the hosts. The pair will present the main show for its launch night, evictions and finale - as well as fronting Big Brother's companion show.

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best. ITV ITV

During her radio appearance, McCall revealed she had spoke to Odudu ahead of her presenting gig.

She said: "I thought I'd just get in touch with her and say, '[I am] so chuffed for you,' and then told her all the reasons why she's absolutely going to boss it.

"Firstly, it's that thing of being able to immerse yourself into it – I know she's just going to throw herself into it and love it so much. But secondly, being able to be funny and also be serious - you have to hit that point."

McCall has a new presenting gig of her own on ITV's newest reality TV dating show My Mum, Your Dad. The new series will see a group of single parents take a chance at finding love again.

Big Brother returns this October on ITV2 and ITVX.

