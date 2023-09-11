But there is a slight twist: As the parents take a shot at finding love again, their children will be watching them along the way, completely without their knowledge.

Viewers will get to witness the highs and lows, tears and funny moments involved in finding love again, with a cast of parents and grown-up children who will provide all the entertainment.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of My Mum, Your Dad.

My Mum, Your Dad cast

Monique

Monique in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 50

Location: Winchmore Hill

Job: Therapist/Student

Monique was nominated by her daughter Taiya for My Mum, Your Dad as she is ready to dip her toes back in the pool of dating and is trying to connect with someone.

Ahead of her appearance on the series, Monique told ITV she is hoping to meet someone handsome, tall and who makes her heart flutter. She said: "I don't like pastries, so we don't do flakes!"

Explaining her dating history, Monique said she finds it hard to read people and likes to give everyone a chance, even if she knows it isn't quite right. "I'm the eternal optimist when it comes to meeting somebody," she said.

Taiya

Taiya in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 21

Location: North London

Job: Student

21-year-old Taiya nominated her mum to go on the show because she thinks she deserves love. "She's put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years, so I thought now is my mum's time," she told ITV.

Taiya hopes Monique gains "a lot of growth" from the experience, even if she doesn't meet someone. "I hope she really fine tunes what it is that she wants within a partner and within herself," she explained.

Sharon

Sharon in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 53

Location: Sunderland

Job: Safeguarding and welfare officer in education

Sharon is looking forward to taking a step out of her comfort zone on My Mum, Your Dad, all while hoping to meet someone special and form new friendships.

Although she was quite shocked at first by her daughter's decision to nominate her for the show, Sharon thought it was "amazing" her daughter thought she deserved an opportunity like this.

When it comes to looking for a partner, Sharon is hoping to find someone who understands her devotion to her two children.

Tia

Tia in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 24

Location: Sunderland

Job: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Tia is hoping her mother finds someone who would put her first, as well as someone with a funny side to them. "My mum is normally the funny one, it would be nice for mum to be with someone that makes her laugh for a change," Tia told ITV.

Tia hopes Sharon "has the best time". She nominated her mother for My Mum, Your Dad as she felt it was "finally her time to be happy".

She told ITV: "I think she's put herself on the backburner to bring up myself and my sister. In the last few years I feel like she's given up on love, so she didn't want to try any more. I hope putting her forward will be the push she needs to put herself first."

Caroline

Caroline in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 51

Location: South Lanarkshire

Job: Tech advisor/Scan assistant at a private baby clinic

Caroline is excited to meet new people, build relationships and connections - whether it be romantic or not - on My Mum, Your Dad. The 51-year-old is looking for someone who is going to be kind and thoughtful.

She told ITV: "I'm a wee bit old-fashioned, I like someone that can fix things and do DIY. I do like a man that can cook, as well! If they can do both - it's a bonus."

When asked why she thought her daughter nominated her for the show, Caroline said: "I've been single for such a long time, it's probably the longest I've ever been single! I've always been quite happy being single but I think she thought, 'Mum, you need to get out there!'"

Karli

Karli in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 20

Location: South Lanarkshire

Job: Flight attendant

Karli nominated her mother for the show because she was single "for a while" and doesn't seem to have much luck when it comes to dating.

"She's a bad judge of character. All the guys she's been with before have been liars and cheats! She doesn't get out much either," Karli told ITV.

Karli hopes her mum will try to put herself out there more and meet new people while on My Mum, Your Dad.

Natalie

Natalie in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 44

Location: Bournemouth

Job: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach

"Adventurous, deep and outgoing" Natalie is looking forward to meeting someone and taking part in a new experience that could help her grow while on My Mum, Your Dad.

When asked why she thought her son nominated her for the series, Natalie said: "I've been on my own for a long time. I think he thinks it's my time for me now. Since my last relationship I've been building my business and focusing on my kids. But now, I think he'd like me to find love."

Over the years, Natalie has tried online dating, but it hasn't worked out for her. "I've definitely been catfished before! I turned up and the person on the date and the person in the photo - well, let's say they had some serious photographic skills," she told ITV.

Kaliel

Kaliel in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 20

Location: Bournemouth

Job: Gas and plumbing apprentice

Kaliel nominated his mum to go on the show because he wanted her to find someone and be happy. He told ITV: "I saw it advertised and I thought it would be perfect for her."

He is hoping his mum will find a life partner to settle down with and be happy with.

Paul

Paul in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 47

Location: London, lives in Bath

Job: Owner of a decorating company

Paul is excited about the potential of meeting someone on My Mum, Your Dad and is hoping to find someone that is interesting and has a strong character.

When looking for a partner, Paul wants someone who is on his wavelength. Ahead of his appearance on the show, he told ITV: "There's nothing nicer than both being on the same page and looking into the future as if it's going to go somewhere - planning on moving in together. I don't think there's anything nicer than that, really."

Mazey

Mazey in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 21

Location: Bath

Job: University student

21-year-old university student Mazey nominated her dad to go on the show because she wants to see him settled.

When asked what her dad gets wrong when it comes to dating, Mazey told ITV: "He's gone for people who are at different life stages, a few years younger, they were just at completely different places and their lives weren't matching up."

Clayton

Clayton in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 57

Location: Nottingham

Job: Pastoral support officer

"Fun, cheeky and energetic" Clayton is looking to find someone who is physically attractive and family-orientated. He is excited to be on My Mum, Your Dad and do something with his son.

When asked why he thought his song nominated him for the show, Clayton said: "He felt it's come to a point where I've taken a bit of a time out for a while, in searching for love or having a date.

"He'd like to see me settled with someone I could have a future with. He's probably thinking, 'Dad's been on his own for the last year and a half,' and he wants to re-light that fire."

Christian

Christian in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 35

Location: Nottingham

Job: Graphic artist/Warehouse employee

Christian nominated his dad to go on the show because he wants him to settle down and find the right person. "I want him to live life with someone," he told ITV.

The 35-year-old hopes his dad will find a woman, love and a bit of himself while taking part on My Mum, Your Dad.

Roger

Roger in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 58

Location: Derbyshire

Job: Postman

Postman Roger describes himself as "fun, loving and conscientious". Following the passing of his wife 18 months ago, Roger didn't want to meet anyone and is going on the show to "get some confidence".

Jess

Jess in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 28

Location: Derbyshire

Job: Network rail planner

When asked why she nominated her dad to go on the show, Jess said: "It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do.

"It was a cop out on our part, really, as it meant we didn't need to sit down and actually say it. It was a sneaky way of saying, 'Oh look at this, do you want to look into this?' Never actually expected anything to come of it."

Jess hopes her dad will find someone with a sense of humour, good family values and someone who is caring and kind.

Elliott

Elliott in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 53

Location: Essex

Job: PE teacher/Football coach

Essex-based football coach Elliot is looking to find someone who matches his traits and makes up for his "inadequacies".

When asked why he thought his song nominated him for My Mum, Your Dad, Elliot said: "He wants rid of me! I think the prospect of me being in his life for too much longer was a burden. No, he just wants me to be happy."

Zachary

Zachary in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 21

Location: Essex

Job: University student

University student Zachary nominated his dad for the show because he "deserves a chance to be happy". Zachary wants his father to have what a lot of his friends have.

"He deserves the opportunity to find the 'end stages' of love," he told ITV.

Janey

Janey in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 47

Location: West Sussex

Job: Singer/recruitment manager

Janey thinks people will get her personality all wrong at first, when in reality she is "the most sensitive person there". The singer is excited to meet someone to see that emotional side of her.

When asked why she thought her son nominated her for My Mum, Your Dad, Janey said: "Because he's lost all hope for me, he thinks I'm undateable! He wants me to meet someone.

"I've lived alone with William for all his life pretty much and he's now left home for uni, and just wants to see that I'm OK."

Will

Will in My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 19

Location: West Sussex

Job: Student

Will nominated his mother to go on the show so she has a good chance at finding the right person for her. He describes Janey as "outgoing and chatty" and hopes he will find comfort and peace of mind from the experience.

My Mum, Your Dad starts Monday 11th September, 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

