Davies exclusively told RadioTimes.com that she's "doing it for the girls" on this year's show. She will be performing alongside ice dancer Simon Senecal, who competes with Tina Garabedian for Armenia.

Keen to know more about Amber Davies? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice 2024 contestant.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Amber Davies?

Amber Davies and Simon Senecal. ITV

Age: 26

Job: Theatre performer

Instagram: @amb_d

X (formerly Twitter): @Amber_Davies7

Dance partner: Simon Senecal

Amber Davies rose to fame follow her Love Island win back in 2017 alongside former boyfriend Kem Cetinay, who also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Since appearing on Love Island, Davies has thrown herself into her acting career and has appeared in 9 to 5: The Musical and Back To The Future The Musical on the West End. She also performed in Bring It On: The Musical.

Davies will be taking a break from the Pretty Woman musical tour to take part in Dancing on Ice.

What has Amber Davies said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

Speaking about the news of her participation on Dancing on Ice on Lorraine, Davies said: "I would definitely say that I'm an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them. I don't want to the adrenaline to get the better of me."

Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.