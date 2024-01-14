Shahidi will be competing against the likes of Claire Sweeney, Greg Rutherford MBE and Ricky Hatton MBE.

Keen to know more about the actress? Read on for everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice contestant Roxy Shahidi ahead of the show's return.

Who is Roxy Shahidi?

Roxy Shahidi and Sylvain Longchambon. ITV

Age: 40

Job: Actress

Instagram: @roxyshahidi

X (formerly Twitter): @roxyshahidi

Dance partner: Sylvain Longchambon

Roxy Shahidi is best known for her role on Emmerdale as Leyla Harding. She joined the ITV soap back in 2008 before exiting in 2011. She later returned for two episodes in 2013 before reprising her role permanently in January 2014.

Shahidi has an array of theatre credits to her name, including East is East, Christie Malry's Own Double Entry and Arabian Nights.

As well as her acting career, Shahidi has launched a Yoga Lunch Club and also shares yoga videos on her YouTube channel.

What has Roxy Shahidi said about joining Dancing on Ice 2024?

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Shahidi said her journey on Dancing on Ice so far has been "intense".

"There have been ups and downs," she explained. "There have been days where you really feel like you've come on loads and it's really enjoyable and then other days where you're like, 'Wow, I want to make this stop now'."

However, she did note that there have been more up days than downs.

