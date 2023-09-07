Studio Lambert, the production company behind the show, and Channel 4 have released a statement confirming their exit.

“After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show," it reads.

It continued: "As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years.

"We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show, and we wish them well with their future projects.”

The couple took to social media to confirm the news with a joint Instagram post that read: "We feel like the time is right to move on and explore new opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

"We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, our Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Mica Ven and Marcus Luther would also be retiring from the sofa, with the pair, stating it was time to "put down the remote".

A new season of Gogglebox begins airing this Friday (8th September).

