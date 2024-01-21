Roberts later had surgery to remove the rumour, which led to her needing a stoma bag and chemotherapy.

The following summer, Roberts confirmed she was cancer free, and said hearing the news was "the most beautiful sound".

In an Instagram post, Roberts wrote: "I am counting my blessings. I am also in awe of anyone dealing with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination... and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of superhuman.

"You've inspire[d] me and given me the fire to never give up."

Roberts is now taking on Dancing on Ice, and has had her fair share of wobbles on the rink.

When asked how her training has been, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I don't understand gravity, obviously.

"It's so different to running, because I love running and that's all about friction, but on the ice you have to glide, you have to learn to be graceful."

The presenter went on to praise her partner, former competitive ice dancer Mark Hanretty, for helping her every step of the way since training began.

"Mark has taught me to get my head up, to just present myself and know my body better," she told RadioTimes.com

"With what I've been through health-wise, I think I was a bit disconnected from my body, but Mark has helped me reclaim my body and be able to fully function."

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday 21st January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

