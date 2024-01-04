As well as herself, Claudia has her eye on a few celebs, including EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt – best known for playing Ian Beale on the long-running soap – and Only Connect host Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Asked who she'd like to see on a celebrity version, the host said: "Victoria Coren Mitchell so I can cuddle her – I know her, that sounds weird – Adam Woodyatt, always. Andrew Garfield and I'll have Stephen Fry as well."

Claudia would also like to give the game a go herself, adding: "I think I'd be terrible at all of it. I so want to play though. I so want to play!"

So, would she like to be a Traitor or Faithful?

"I think if you're a Traitor, you feel like you're in control of the game, but I also think you're putting yourself on the ledge. I think maybe I'd want to be a useful Faithful, which is quite particular."

Season 2 kicked on BBC oOe on Wednesday 3rd January, with 22 contestants arriving at the Scottish castle. The first three Traitors were chosen, with a new twist thrown into the mix as they were given the opportunity to select a fourth Traitor.

Episodes 2 and 3 were then made available on BBC iPlayer, with the fourth Traitor finally revealed – a choice Claudia wasn't quite keen on.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Claudia revealed she was "angry" about the fourth Traitor, saying: "We weren't in control of the fourth [Traitor], which was – not that I'm a control freak or anything – but I was angry about that!"

The Traitors season 2 continues at 9pm on Thursday 4th January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

