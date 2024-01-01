If he does return, it would be Scott's fourth appearance on the show, after taking part in season 10 of the UK version, season 5 of Love Island USA and the first season of Love Island Games in November 2023.

So is four times too many? Season 8 winner Davide Sanclimenti thinks so!

Asked if he thinks there should be a limit on how many times a contestant can return to the show, Davide told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "Of course. I think one time is allowed to everyone, the second one is still fine. I think the third one, no. I wouldn't go over three. Two is the maximum, probably."

Despite this, Davide would love to return to Love Island – but in a new role, alongside his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who he won the ITV2 dating show with in 2022.

Ekin-Su and Davide. ITV

He added: "We always say we'd love to come back [to the] villa or a contest like that, but of course not a dating show. As a couple, we say it would be nice to do something together because we're just funny.

"Sometimes we feel like we want to have the cameras at home because so many funny things happen, so we just feel like it should be a reality show, our whole life in general."

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

