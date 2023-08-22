The news came as a shock to fans, given that Scott had only recently taken part in the UK version of the show, which ended on Monday 31st July 2023.

Scott also sparked rumours he could be rekindling things with his ex-flame Catherine Agbaje, as the pair got on well during the Love Island reunion and they reportedly left the afterparty together.

So, why exactly is Scott on Love Island USA?

Read on for everything you need to know about Scott's Love Island USA stint.

Why is Scott van-der-Sluis on Love Island USA?

Scott has joined Love Island USA as a bombshell.

Love Island USA announced the news on their Twitter - which has recently rebranded as X - writing: "From one Villa to another! Tonight former UK Islander Scott is dropping in for a surprise date! #LoveIslandUSA" alongside a new promo pic of the footballer.

Scott made his debut in the episode, which aired on Friday 18th August 2023, for a date with Kassy Castillo.

"I'm Scott, and I'm from Wales in the UK. I was in Love Island UK, I didn't find love, so I thought why not take it international," he said.

During the episode, Kassy received a text telling her to go meet a mystery new arrival outside the villa.

"Kassy, come and meet me at the front of the villa for a secret date, don't tell anyone," the text read.

Kassy then made her way to dinner, where Scott was waiting for her.

Upon noticing Scott, she said: "Wait, stop. You're from the UK one?"

Following his date with Kassy, Scott then enjoyed another date with Imani Ayan Wheeler.

What have Scott's Love Island castmates said about him going on Love Island USA?

Scott's new Love Island stint has shocked many, including some of the season 1o islanders.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Kady McDermott - who appeared in both season 2 and 10 - responded to a fan asking about Scott joining the USA series.

She said: "I wasn't going to comment on this but I'm probably getting thousands of messages on this. Scott actually messaged me the other day and was like, 'Kady, I'm doing a you', I was like, 'Elaborate, what do you mean you're doing a me?' And obviously said he's going on Love Island USA.

"Best of luck to him and I said that to him. You've got to do, what you've got to do but, people say and think what they want about me but one thing is that I never lie. I never lie."

Sammy Root also chimed in during a TikTok live.

"What do I think of Scott in Love Island USA? You've got to rate it. He's working hard," he said.

When was Scott on Love Island UK?

Scott took part in season 1o of the UK version of Love Island. He joined the show as a bombshell, and quickly got close to Catherine. The pair ended up coupling up and things were going well until Casa Amor, when Catherine recoupled with Elom.

Scott was left single and the two never got back together. Catherine was then dumped and fan-favourite Scott managed to survive a few weeks without a love connection before being sent home just ahead of the final dates.

Scott and Abi during the Couple Goals challenge on Love Island. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Following season 10, which wrapped on Monday 31st August, it looked like Scott and Catherine could be back on. They sat together at the reunion and there were screen grabs of them on FaceTime together.

Season 5 of Love Island USA is available to stream on ITVX.

All episodes of Love Island UK series 10 are available to watch on ITVX and BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

