The fourth season of Love Island USA began earlier this week, with Modern Family's Sarah Hyland fronting the dating competition.

With just a few weeks left to go until Love Island comes to an end and a couple takes home that £50,000 prize money , many fans are already searching for the next reality obsession to fill that void – and they may be in luck thanks to the ITV2 show's American cousin.

The American series won't feel completely alien to fans of the UK version as Iain Stirling is providing the voiceover for the upcoming season of Love Island USA – although he recently told RadioTimes.com that he has no desire to appear onscreen.

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island USA season 4 and how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

ITV2 has aired the last three seasons of Love Island USA, just over a month after each series began airing in America – so we can expect ITV2 to air the upcoming 2022 series as well.

While there hasn't been any word yet just when the fourth season of Love Island USA will arrive in the UK, it is currently airing on Peacock – NBC's streaming service – in America.

The show previously aired on CBS in the US before moving to Peacock and with Peacock shows currently airing on Sky and NOW, it's also possible that Love Island USA could move to Sky in the UK.

When does Love Island USA start?

The fourth season of Love Island USA kicked off on Peacock in the States on Tuesday 19th July, however ITV2 is yet to confirm when the show will start airing in the UK.

Much like its British cousin, Love Island USA will air every day of the week except for Saturdays.

Who hosts Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is now hosted by Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who made her presenting debut on the show on 19th July.

The last three seasons were hosted by Arielle Vandenberg – an actor and presenter who is best known for appearing on the TV show Greek.

Hyland is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009 until 2020 as well as her appearances in films like Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, XOXO, 2017's Dirty Dancing and The Wedding Year.

Who narrates Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is narrated by Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, who also provides the voiceover for the show's British version.

He is best known for starting his career as a CBBC presenter before starring in his own ITV2 sitcom Buffering.

The show was previously narrated by TV host Matthew Hoffman, who is known for his work on Entertainment Tonight, Hollyscoop and Extra.

Love Island USA contestants

The fourth season of Love Island USA began with 10 singletons from up-and-down the country, all of whom are looking for love. They are:

Andy Voyen (23) – from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Courtney Boerner (24) – from Winter Park, Florida

Deborah 'Deb' Chubb (26) – from Dallas, Texas

Felipe Gomes (32) – from Sāo Paulo, Brazil

Isaiah Campbell (21) – from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Jesse Bray (27) – from Springfield, Ohio

Sereniti Springs (28) – from Clovis, California

Sydney Paight (22) – from Houston, Texas

Timmy Pandolfi (29) – from New York City, New York

Zeta Morrison (29) – from Surrey, UK

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

