Season 8 of the ITV2 dating show landed on our screens back in June 2022, as a fresh batch of islanders set out on their quest for love.

Tensions are really beginning to rise in the Love Island 2022 villa, with less than half the islanders remaining and the final fast approaching.

But, as ever, it's hardly been plain sailing for this year's contestants, with the Casa Amor segment in particular causing trouble in paradise for many of the show’s original couples, including Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill.

Shortly after Casa Amor, former contestant Adam Collard stormed back into the villa and set his sights on Paige, leading to Jacques leaving the show for good.

And the drama has only continued since then, with the iconic Movie Night exposing the islanders' behaviour during the Casa Amor segment and causing more trouble for Indiyah and Dami, as well as Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, and Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Davide was left furious after watching a clip of Ekin-Su appearing to fool around with Casa Amor bombshell George Tasker, despite Ekin-Su's insistence that nothing actually happened.

However, after a rocky couple of days, the pair eventually managed to patch things up during Monday night's episode (18th July 2022).

So, with the final set to hit our screens in August, who are the favourites to win Love Island 2022 and bag the £50,000 prize money? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is the favourite to win Love Island 2022?

Ekin-Su in Love Island 2022 ITV

Love Island 2022 contestants Ekin-Su and Davide are the current favourite couple to take the prize money, according to bookies BetVictor, with the odds on the pair winning 6/5 at the time of writing.

It comes after their sweet reunion during Monday night's episode (18th July), in which Ekin-Su made clear she wasn't going to continue dating someone who couldn't trust her.

"I want a man who wants me," she told him as he replied, "Okay, do you want me?"

Ekin-su then said, "Yeah, I do want you, but do you want me?" with Davide nonchalantly responding, "Yeah."

The pair then concluded with “Fine”, and a passionate snog, which viewers branded strangely sweet.

Who else could win Love Island 2022?

Love Island's Adam Collard and Paige Thorne ITV

Despite controversy surrounding former Love Island contestant Adam Collard's return to the show in 2022, the second favourites to win are fairly new couple Adam and Paige, with the odds on the pair winning 2/1 at the time of writing.

You can see the top contenders for the prize money, according to BetVictor, at the time of writing, below.

Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - 6/5 Adam Collard & Paige Thorne - 2/1 Luca Bish & Gemma Owen - 4/1 Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack - 7/1 Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri1 - 16/1

Adam and Paige might currently be second in the running, but they were the top contenders ahead of Monday night's episode (18th July 2022) following their kiss, according to bookies BetVictor.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell said at the time: "The drama from Movie Night continued last night. Adam and Paige are the new favourites at 7/4, who recoupled after Jacques left last week. They’ve sat back and watched the drama unfold, whilst sharing a passionate kiss.

"Second favourites are now Davide and Ekin-Su at 2/1, they have had a bumpy ride in the villa so far, but they seemed to be on solid ground after a few arguments but after the revelations of Ekin-Su and George in Casa Amor they’re back to their old ways. Hopefully Davide can bypass the trust issues and stick with Ekin-Su for the long haul.

They added: "Third favourites are Luca and Gemma at 11/4, they have been a strong couple from the start, but they faced some drama last night as Luca continues to be jealous about Billy and Gemma. Hopefully they can make up and get back to how they were.

"It will be interesting to see how the drama continues in tonight’s episode. We’ve got couple weeks left of Love Island, hopefully we will see more bombshells enter the villa and maybe even some shock dumpings."

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday.

