Love Island Movie Night has Dami sweating as drama looms

Fresh from his recoupling with Indiyah Polack , Dami Hope is already feeling nervous about what the evening will bring, speculating that his relationship with Summer Botwe will be featured.

Following weeks of speculation, ITV2's Love Island has finally confirmed that there will be a Movie Night held this season – and that it will begin in tonight's episode (Friday 15th July).

Movie Night typically features clips from the Casa Amor week, in addition to candid admissions.

In tonight's episode, Gemma gets a text which reads: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

Dami admits: “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!”

Ekin-Su says to Davide: “If we pass this we’re fine.”

Davide muses to the boys: “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

In last night's episode, Love Island kicked off with a recoupling, with the boys deciding who they wanted to be in a couple with.

Adam Collard revealed that he wanted to be in a couple with Paige Thorne, while Andrew Le Page recoupled with Tasha Ghouri, after being with Coco Lodge.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

