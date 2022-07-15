What happened in Love Island episode 39 last night? Full recap

After the new couples were formed, the Love Island 2022 line-up then got stuck into a challenge, which saw the boys win.

But, that's not at all, as the islanders then received a text revealing telling them that there had been a public vote, and those who received the fewest votes would be at risk of being dumped from the island.

What happened in Love Island episode 39 last night?

Love Island recoupling ITV

Love Island kicked off with a recoupling, with the boys deciding who they wanted to be in a couple with.

First up was Adam Collard. After just three days in the villa, Adam revealed that he wanted to be in a couple with Paige Thorne. The rest of the islanders then made their decision, with Luca Bish staying with Gemma Owen, Davide Sanclimenti staying with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and Andrew Le Page recoupling with Tasha Ghouri, after being with Coco Lodge.

It was time for Billy Brown to make his decision, and he chose to be with Danica Taylor. Dami Hope recoupled with Indiyah Polack, leaving Summer Botwe single, but luckily for her, Josh Samuel Le Grove decided to pick her as the pair had gotten close.

That just left Deji Andeniyi and Coco Lodge.

Later that evening, Luca dropped the L-word to Gemma, and she said it back. It comes after the pair had been miming the words "elephant juice" to one another to look like they were saying "I love you".

The next day, the islanders enjoyed a cheeky game, which saw the boys win. Following the games, Tasha revealed to Paige and Gemma that she was going to ask Andrew to be her boyfriend. She got everyone to gather on the terrace and left notes for Andrew around the villa, leading him to her at the fire pit.

She then read out her speech and popped the question, to which he said "Yes". The pair shared their first kiss as a couple and all the islanders gathered around them.

Tasha asks Andrew to be her boyfriend in Love Island 2022 ITV

Over on a day bed, Danica asked Billy how he felt about Andrew and Tasha being in an official relationship and he admitted that he'd caught Tasha crying about not being able to get to know him the other day. The two moved on from that conversation, as Billy planted a kiss on her lips.

And they weren't the only two sealing their new couple with a kiss, as Summer and Josh also locked lips.

But this is Love Island and nothing stays cosy for a long time, as the islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit.

They were then told that the public had been voting for their favourite islanders and those with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

Summer, Coco and Tasha found themselves in the bottom three for the girls, while Andrew, Josh and Deji were revealed to be in the bottom three for the boys.

The public will decide who goes home, but who will it be...

