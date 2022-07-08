During the Casa Amor recoupling , Tasha returned to main villa with Billy on her arm, leading to a raging Andrew, who had actually recoupled with Coco Lodge , but mainly because the Casa Amor 2022 cast had told him that Tasha was talking about him behind his back.

It's not easy joining Love Island four weeks in, but Billy Brown only needed four days to win over Tasha Ghouri and steal her away from Andrew Le Page .

Before joining the villa, Billy had two girlfriends and was hoping to find "the lucky third one" on the ITV2 dating show.

Could Tasha be that girl?

Here's everything you need to know about Billy Brown as his Love Island 2022 journey continues.

Billy Brown - Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Roofing Company Director

From: Surrey

Who is Billy coupled up with? Billy is coupled up with Tasha.

Why did Billy want to take part in Love Island?

They say three's a charm, and Billy was looking for just that when he decided to sign up for the ITV2 dating show.

"I’ve had two girlfriends before, I was obviously going to try and find the lucky third one!" he gushed before making his villa debut.

Asked if he thinks he makes a good boyfriend, he added: "When I get into a relationship I’m very, very romantic. At the start I’m quite playful, funny, making everyone laugh. But when you put a name on it, I still have that, but I get more romantic, doing things for them, all the cute stuff.

"The most romantic thing I’ve done is I asked a girl out with candles. I laid out across the garden ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ in candles. I got her to look out the window and see it on the grass. It took an hour to set up! She said yes - of course!"

Does Billy have Instagram?

He sure does!

You can follow Billy on Instagram at @billybrown11.

As of July 2022, Billy has 14k followers, but his following his likely to grow even bigger as he appears on Love Island.

