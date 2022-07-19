Women's Aid in talks with Love Island after misogyny complaints

Over recent nights, fans of the show have been concerned by developments including Luca's accusations of flirting against partner Gemma Owen, which culminated in a blowout argument last night.

Domestic abuse charity Women's Aid has announced it is "talking to" ITV regarding the current season of Love Island , which many viewers feel has seen rampant misogyny in the villa.

Meanwhile, there has been more toxic tension brewing from Davide Sanclimenti, who some view as a a hypocrite for calling Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu a "liar", despite having a dalliance himself with Coco Lodge.

Additionally, Dami Hope has also come under fire for his harsh treatment of Summer Botwe, who he branded as "fake", when his own controversial behaviour in the villa has included a three-way kiss behind the back of former partner Indiyah Polack.

Viewers have taken to social media to complain about these incidents and others, with Women's Aid being tagged in a slew of posts to bring their attention to the "misogyny and controlling behaviour" on the programme.

"This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships," said Teresa Parker, head of communications and media relations at Women's Aid, to Metro.co.uk.

"We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships."

In response, an ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our islanders.

"Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the islanders in private and off camera.

"Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

"We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment."

For information and support, visit womensaid.org.uk. Alternatively, contact the Freephone 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0808 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.