In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Stirling said that he plans on leaving on-screen presenting duties to main host and wife Laura Whitmore , who joined the show in 2020.

With Love Island returning on Monday, fans can expect to hear the distinctive voice of narrator Iain Stirling on a nightly basis for the next several weeks – however, the comedian has ruled out the chance of him appearing on screen this season.

When asked whether he would be joining Laura Whitmore in front of the camera on Love Island this year, the Celebability host said: "It's not my gig, man.

Laura Whitmore has hosted Love Island since 2020 ITV

"I'm happy being in the darkness and the ether. I'm just in the vibes, I don't need to be in the front. Laura is very good at that, she does all that. It makes my life easier because I don't have to do hair and make-up and stuff."

He continued: "I don't have to put clothes on. I'm just naked in a cabin. Lockdown vibes. I'm basically going into another lockdown."

ITV2 announced the full Love Island contestant line-up earlier this week, featuring the show's first ever deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri and footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen – with Stirling revealing that he's already written a few jokes about the latter.

"Me and Mark [Busk-Cowley] who write it, we have 100 million percent been sending jokes back and forth to each other that involve the footballer Michael Owen," he said.

While he won't be appearing onscreen on Love Island, Stirling will be fronting ITV2 gameshow Celebability, which returns for its sixth season later this month and features a number of original Love Island contestants.

Celebability begins on Thursday 16th June 10pm on ITV2, while Love Island begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm, also on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub.