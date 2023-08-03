We'll get to hear directly from the finalists and Love Island season 10 winners Jess and Sammy, who'll be reflecting on life outside the villa. As well as this, it'll be a chance for some islanders to clear the air (or not, if they're like Messy Mitch).

We'll also get to find out which Love Island couples are still together, with the likes of Montel and Leah and Catherine and Elom already pulling the plug on things.

So what time is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Who will be on it? And what can viewers expect?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Love Island 2023 reunion, including what time it starts.

When is the Love Island 2023 reunion?

The Love Island 2023 reunion will take place on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 6th August at 9pm.

The show will end at 10:35pm, so make sure you grab your snacks, as it's due to be a jam-packed episode.

Who will be at the Love Island 2023 reunion?

Love Island 2023 finalists. ITV

All of the season 10 islanders, including the Casa Amor cast, are expected to attend the Love Island 2023 reunion.

Below is a full list of all the contestants:

What happens in the Love Island reunion?

During the show, Maya Jama will speak specifically to the finalists, sharing clips from their first days out of the villa. Jama will also direct questions to some of the other contestants, and discuss events that happened both on and off screen.

It's likely we could hear from Catherine Agbaje and Scott van der Sluis. The duo were previously in a couple, but Catherine left him when she coupled up with Casa Amor's Elom. Catherine and Elom are no longer together and Catherine and Scott recently reunited, so we're all dying to know how things are with them.

And then there's 'Messy Mitch', who just missed out on the final. He'll probably have something to say about this - more importantly, it would be good to know if him and Ella B are still a thing, after Love Island rolled the tapes of him calling her "fake".

Iain Stirling is expected to bring back his awards segment, where he reflects on some of his favourite moments from the season.

Stirling missed the season 9 reunion back in March.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he explained: "I was in New York. That was the first year I missed it, which was a real real shame. I always do it. It's something I'll definitely do.

"I also didn't realise how big a deal it was - I had a holiday booked in and you don't know the Love Island dates until a month before, and then people got in touch asking, 'Why weren't you at the reunion?' I didn't think people would be that bothered! I thought they wanted to see the Islanders and Maya. Like, why would you want to see a 34-year-old man in a Hawaiian shirt? But they really did."

Asked whether he'll be at the season 10 reunion, he said: "100 per cent. I wouldn't miss it!"

The Love Island 2023 reunion airs on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 6th August at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

