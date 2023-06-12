While we’ve already said goodbye to one contestant , two more hopefuls entered the villa on Sunday 11th June, and are sure to ruffle a few feathers among the newly-established couples.

After being back on our screens for a week, summer Love Island 2023 is officially in full swing.

One of them was social media marketing business owner Leah Taylor - who counts Love Island royalty Maura Higgins among her best friends!

While we’re sure she has been taking hot tips from the season 5 favourite, here’s what we can expect from Leah as she makes her debut on the show…

Leah Taylor – key facts

Leah Taylor.

Age: 27

Job: Business Owner (Social Media Marketing)

Instagram: @leahjtaylorr

Who is Leah Taylor?

Hailing from Manchester, 27-year-old Leah thinks that she will be an asset to the villa.

"I think I will bring lots of fun, positive vibes, good advice and hopefully all the love that I’m ready to give to the right guy," she says.

"My friends and family would say I’m a bit silly - I’m always the person making stupid videos or doing something daft. I’m definitely fun and a very go-with-the-flow type of girl."

And while we’re not wishing her summer away, life after the villa will surely be a walk in the park for Leah. The former dancer - who hopes to impress the Islanders with her ability to do a backflip - has performed with the likes of Rita Ora and Camila Cabello, and is close pals with Love Island royalty.

"My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura’s [Higgins] best bits, she’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious!" laughs Leah.

How old is Leah Taylor?

Leah is 27 years old, making her the second-oldest contestant in the villa after fellow bombshell Charlotte Sumner.

Is Leah on Instagram?

You can find Leah on Instagram at @leahjtaylorr - and the glamorous star has already racked up a whopping 30.3k followers!

Love Island's Leah Taylor.

Why did Leah sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

While she may have been unlucky in love in the past, Leah says this has only made her realise what she wants in a man.

"I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love," she says of her decision to join the show. "I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high."

She continues: "I’m single because I haven’t yet found a person who wants the same things as me. I’ve had some great experiences with love but nothing worth settling for.

"I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience. I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Leah looking for in a partner?

Like her fellow bombshell Charlotte, Leah says she has been a slow-burner when it comes to falling in love in the past - but explains: "I think that’s because I’ve been more closed-off. In all honesty, I’m such a hopeless romantic and now, because I know what I want, I can’t wait to be in love again."

More like this

On her checklist of qualities a man must have, Leah continues: "We have to have the same morals. They have to be family-orientated because I am and I want my family to be a part of our relationship. And the last one is that they have to share the same goals."

But if there’s one thing that puts Leah off a new guy, it’s his love of yoghurt!

"I hate when a guy has a yoghurt and takes the lid off and licks it," she cringes. "Another one is when guys try to shout and they don’t have a shouting voice - I’m only little but I can shout the house down if I need to!"

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.