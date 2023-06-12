Beginning on Monday 5th June, we’ve already seen contestant George Fensom named the first hopeful to be dumped from the villa , after a brutal recoupling on Friday evening.

Back on our screens for another year, summer Love Island 2023 already has us hooked.

The rest of the cast are still in the fledgling stages of their new relationships - with more than enough drama to keep our eyes glued to the TV!

So what better way to stir the pot even more than for producers to send not one, but two bombshells into the mix?

Alongside fellow contestant Leah Taylor, 30-year-old Charlotte Sumner entered the villa on Sunday 11th June.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singleton…

Charlotte Sumner – key facts

Charlotte Sumner.

Age: 30

Job: Dental nurse

Instagram: @charlottesumner_x

Who is Charlotte Sumner?

Revealing that she will "bring the fun" to the villa, dental nurse Charlotte will be looking after the other female contestants in the villa.

"I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl - I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls," explains the 30-year-old. "I’m also hard work - but I’m worth it!"

Claiming that she is "fun, spontaneous, kind, caring and loyal", Charlotte says her family would add that she is "bubbly and confident".

"I’m up for anything too; they’d say I’m adventurous," she adds.

How old is Charlotte Sumner?

Charlotte is 30 years old, making her the oldest contestant to appear in the villa so far this season.

Is Charlotte on Instagram?

Yes - you can see what Charlotte is up to at her handle, @charlottesumner_x.

Why did Charlotte sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

Love Island's Charlotte Sumner.

Admitting that it’s her lengthy list of requirements in a man which has led to her still being single, Charlotte says it was her loved ones who convinced her to take the plunge and sign up to the dating show.

"Friends and family kept telling me to apply for Love Island, so I thought, why not?" she says. "The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right."

What is Charlotte looking for in a partner?

Charlotte is looking for a man who ticks all her boxes - but, more specifically, she admits: "I need to be sexually attracted to them but they also need to be kind-hearted and laid-back."

However, they do have a niche ick to contend with - novelty costumes!

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"[I hate] when guys do fancy dress and they’re dressed up as a piece of toast or an old woman," Charlotte laughs.

Admitting she is a "slow burner" when it comes to falling in love, Charlotte’s dream housemates in the villa are quite a random bunch.

"I would have Jamie Dornan for eye candy, someone geeky like Harry Potter, and my last one would be Paddington Bear, I love him so much," she explains. "For my ideal date, I’d want something cute like a picnic with all my favourite snacks… he could actually invite Paddington Bear for a marmalade sandwich!"

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.