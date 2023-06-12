After George Fensom was the first contestant to be dumped from the Mallorcan villa on Friday, 9th June, the rest of the cast didn’t mourn his departure for too long - as last night’s episode was filled with kisses, rows and the arrival of new bombshells Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor.

We’re now a week into the summer series of Love Island 2023 - and the show already has us hooked!

If you missed out on all the drama, then don’t worry - RadioTimes.com has you covered, with our recap video available to watch above.

Here’s everything you might have missed on episode 7 of Love Island…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 7 recap

After she chose to recouple with him during Friday’s episode, beautician Ruchee Gurung and entrepreneur André Furtado shared their first kiss in the garden.

But while the couple enjoyed their sweet moment together, it was trouble in paradise for some of the other contestants - as Zachariah Noble refused to apologise to his current partner Catherine Agbaje for kissing Molly Marsh.

Despite the pair growing close ever since the first bombshell entered the villa, Zach snogged content creator Molly during the Absolute Bankers challenge - which left Catherine feeling “disrespected”.

But during a conversation about the game, Zach told her: “Obviously, I'm not going to apologise for what happened. I'm not going to say sorry. I feel like there was never any disrespect towards it. I never wanted that to happen.”

He added: “As selfish as it sounds, I was thinking about myself. Honestly. Nothing has changed the way I look at you and feel.”

Still upset, Catherine said: “Did you not once think how I would feel? You didn't handle this as a grown a** man. You didn't handle it right.”

To which Zachariah admitted: “I am truly sorry for the way this has happened. I feel like saying sorry about what I did is stupid. I'm sorry for the way it's gone about. Maybe I didn't do it in the right way.”

However, despite their fallout, the South London personal trainer confirmed that he did still want to continue his blossoming relationship with real estate agent Catherine.

Molly was also dealing with drama of her own, as her beau Mitchel Taylor told her he would have quit the show if she hadn’t chosen to recouple with him.

While the other Islanders told gas engineer Mitchel to “relax” and “play hard to get” rather than continue his love-bombing behaviour, Molly admitted to project manager Sammy Root that she was still open to getting to know other people.

“I'm not closing myself off because it's way too early,” she revealed. “I like Mitch, but it's way too early to close myself off.”

This prompted Sammy to tell the diary cameras in the beach hut that he feels “there are still sparks there” and “it feels like something is going on”, while Mitchel also revealed: “I have got tunnel vision - she ticks every box and I want to focus on her still.”

Lastly, the villa saw two new arrivals - Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor.

The new girls are sure to rock the boat, and we can’t wait to see what they get up to in tonight’s episode!

