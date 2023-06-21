As the sun heats up the Love Island 2023 villa, the drama has also seen pressures rise. And to stir the pot even more, producers have decided to send in two brand new bombshells.

And self-confessed ladies man Montel already has his eye on a few of the stunning girls in the villa - which may annoy the boys, including Sammy Root and Zachariah Noble!

Here’s everything we know about Montel so far…

Montel McKenzie – key facts

Montel McKenzie.

Age: 25

Job: Account Manager and semi-professional footballer

Instagram: @montelmckenzie

Who is Montel McKenzie?

Move over, Tyrique Hyde - East Londoner Montel McKenzie is the newest semi-professional footballer to be entering the villa!

But quashing what could be a potential rivalry, Montel says that he thinks the pair will get on.

“Me and Tyrique are from similar places, so I think we might behave similarly,” he explains. “I like his attitude and I would probably say the same things as him in certain situations.”

As for the rest of the boys, Montel, who also works as an account manager, reveals: “I will definitely get on with the guys in there, but, at the same time, I need to talk to everyone. I’ll just be the guy that I am - cool and calm.”

And the 25-year-old reckons one person is going about his time in the villa the wrong way.

“Mitch [Taylor] has got it completely wrong. It’s his sneakiness for me - he makes little comments about people and that’s not how I would go about things,” admits Montel.

How old is Montel McKenzie?

Just like fellow bombshell Mal, Montel is 25-years-old.

Is Montel on Instagram?

Yes - you can find Montel’s profile at the handle, @montelmckenzie

Montel McKenzie

Why did Montel sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

Montel may have an eye for the ladies, but he says he's been too “busy with work and football” to concentrate on finding The One - which is why Love Island is the perfect place for him.

“I just haven’t found someone I want to date,” he adds.

His technique to woo the girls may need some work though, as Montel admits: “I am used to people coming up to me - I’m lucky I guess! I don’t usually approach girls and win them over.”

And as for the one warning he was given by his loved ones before coming on the show…

“I’m definitely not going to have sex on TV,” Montel laughs. “Well… I said I would try my best!”

What is Montel looking for in a partner?

Montel already has his eye on some of the girls in the villa - and despite potentially seeing a friendship with Tyrique, that won’t stop him pursuing a romance with his current partner, Ella Thomas!

“My top three right now would be Catherine [Agbaje], Leah [Taylor] and Ella,” Montel reveals. “Ella for me is generally my type, Catherine carries herself well and seems like a classy girl. Leah seems very chilled, and that’s the kind of person I am.”

He continues: “I’m not really worried about that if I really want the girl. I’m not going to cause a problem over someone I am not interested in. I’ll definitely speak to Ella despite her being coupled up with Tyrique.

“Watch your girls, because the guy that gets all of the girls is coming into the Love Island Villa!”

