Alongside Ella Barnes, financial advisor Josh Brocklebank will be making his villa debut this evening.

But why has the 26-year-old decided that Love Island is the right show for him - and most importantly, who does he have his eye on?

Read on to find out…

Josh Brocklebank – key facts

Josh Brocklebank.

Age: 26

Job: Financial Advisor

Instagram: @josh_brocklebank

Who is Josh Brocklebank?

Hailing from Essex, 25-year-old Josh is hoping the girls in the villa will be impressed by his bags of personality.

“It’s my biggest selling point,” he reveals. “I've got a lot of energy so I will be bouncing and dancing my way around the villa!

The financial advisor added: “I’ve also got a sharp trim and a great smile, my smile can definitely get me into trouble with the girls!”

How old is Josh Brocklebank?

At 26-years-old, Josh is at the older end of the age range of the contestants.

Is Josh on Instagram?

Yes, Josh is on Instagram - you can find him at his handle, @josh_brocklebank.

Josh Brocklebank

Why did Josh sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

Although the other Islanders have been experiencing the show for nearly six weeks already, Josh’s reason for signing up is no different.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity, and not many people are fortunate enough to experience it, so I feel really excited and lucky to be heading into the villa,” he admits. “I can’t wait to get grafting the girls!”

What is Josh looking for in a partner?

As for what he wants in his other half, Josh has three major things on his checklist: “Confidence, ambition and someone who knows what they want.”

And he has his eye on one of the girls already - although her partner may not be best pleased!

“I’m going to go in there and be myself,” says Josh. “I don’t think Sammy Root and Jess Harding are that strong, so I hope to make a big impression on Jess when I arrive as she’s someone I’d definitely like to explore a connection with.”

Continuing that he will avoid pursuing things with Ella Thomas because of her relationship with Tyrique Hyde - “You can clearly see Tyrique has had his fun but he seems to know what he wants now,” - Josh adds: “I’m most attracted to Jess and Kady McDermott. Personality wise, I think I’d be a great match for Jess. She’s so bubbly and has similar energy to me.

“Kady is also beautiful, she’s a similar age to me and seems to know what she wants which I think is really attractive.”

