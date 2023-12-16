When asked when the show would be returning, Fire told the Strictly presenter it would be in the "beginning of the new year".

An official release date is yet to be confirmed by the BBC, but following the end of the Strictly final, a clip of the Gladiators logo showed up on screen with the words "Coming Soon" at the bottom.

After almost 15 years off the air, a new generation of Gladiators are upon us with a new line-up of professional athletes going head-to-head with contestants and brand new games, alongside the show's most classic challenges, including fan-favourite The Eliminator.

The upcoming series will be hosted by father and son duo, Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Speaking about their new presenting roles for the 2023 reboot, Bradley Walsh said: "Wow! I can’t believe that I've been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!!

"Saturday night family entertainment at its best... ARE YOU READY?!"

Barney added: "Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it's an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I'm so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS."

Gladiators will air on BBC One in 2024.

