But which of the Made in Chelsea gang will be in the cast, and when can we expect the spin-off to land?

Read on for everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea: Sydney.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney is set to air on Monday 18th December 2023 at 9pm on E4, which means it will be available to watch just in time for Christmas!

Made in Chelsea: Sydney - What could happen in the winter spin-off?

Olivia Bentley in Made in Chelsea.

While plot details are largely being kept under wraps, we do know that the cast of Made in Chelsea will meet the cast of Made in Bondi – an Australian spin-off of Made in Chelsea.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney will act as a link to Made in Bondi, which "will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite", according to Channel 4.

"Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, opulence knows no bounds and drama is always on the menu, with every episode set to provide a front-row seat to jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion and sizzling romances," the official plot synopsis for Made in Bondi continues.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney cast – Who could star?

It’s unclear which Made in Chelsea cast members will feature in Made in Chelsea: Sydney, but we can hazard a guess based on who has been spending time in Australia.

We’re talking Olivia Bentley, Harvey Armstrong, David 'Temps' Templeton, Yasmine Zweegers, Bella Sharpe, Sam Prince and Ruby Adler.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney begins on E4 on Monday 18th December at 9pm.

