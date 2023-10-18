Like Made in Chelsea, we can only hope there's plenty of dramas and twists in store but as for now, we don't know exactly who will be part of the Made in Bondi cast.

According to the synopsis for the new show: "Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, opulence knows no bounds and drama is always on the menu, with every episode set to provide a front-row seat to jaw-dropping parties, breath taking fashion and sizzling romances.

"From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives."

It's safe to say that UK viewers have been loving Australian reality TV, with E4's more recent hit being Married At First Sight Australia, which led to a format change of the UK's own version of the show. So, we can only anticipate some further fiery drama down under with the arrival of Made in Bondi.

Speaking about the new series, Karl Warner, head of youth and digital at Channel 4, said: “I’m thrilled to see 'Made in' growing into a global franchise. Made in Chelsea has been the jewel in E4’s crown for over 10 years and has become one of the most important digital brands in the C4 portfolio, loved by our audiences across a range of platforms.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with Seven and working with new friends, Matchbox and old (but fabulous) friends, Monkey.”

Yasmine and Sam in Made in Chelsea season 26. E4

As for what fans can expect from the current series of Made in Chelsea, viewers have already been swept up in the drama surrounding Inga Valentiner, Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers after the fallout from Corsica.

While the series continues to heat up, fans will also be delighted to learn that some of the cast are on their way to Sydney for the winter and a spin-off series, Made in Chelsea: Sydney, will be arriving on our screens this December.

Will they bump into some of the new Made in Bondi cast members? We don't know just yet but we're sure that wherever a major holiday is concerned – like their previous Bali, Mallorca or Croatia debacles – there's going to be new faces, drama and storylines galore to get stuck into.

Made in Chelsea season 26 continues on E4 at 10pm.

