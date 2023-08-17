Friendships were broken, new relationships formed and romances were left on the rocks with the likes of Sam Prince, Yasmine Zweegers and Tristan Phipps just one part of the juicy action this season. Airing across consecutive nights in a single week, the Corsica-set series has gone down in the show's history as one of the most chaotic.

But now that's it's wrapped up, viewers are undoubtedly left wondering what's to come for the MiC cast when they touch back down in London. So, when can we expect more Made in Chelsea on our screens? Read on for everything we know so far about season 26.

Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 26?

Sam Prince for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Yes! Prior to the MiC: Corsica finale airing on E4, many of the Made in Chelsea cast had made reference in interviews to a brand new season to come... so we know it's happening, it's just a matter of when.

Our appetites were whetted by an action-packed teaser for the next season that aired following the final Corsica episode.

If we're to follow the timeline of 2022 when Made in Chelsea: Mallorca was the five-day summer offering throughout August, season 24 then kicked off in October 2022 and wrapped up in December. Season 25 then premiered this past March.

So, if all things are to be considered, we could very well be looking at an October 2023 release date for Made in Chelseas season 26.

Who will be in the Made in Chelsea season 26 cast?

Yasmine Zweegers for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

The storylines for many of the Made in Chelsea cast were left rather open after the Corsica season so we're sure many of main group will return for season 26.

We'd expect season 26 to tackle the major elephant in the room regarding Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweeger's future together and how that fairs with Sam's friend Tristan Phipps.

Although she's broken up with Tristan, we'd expect no-nonsense Liv Bentley to return for season 26, no doubt giving many the reality check they need and also likely being an integral support system for newly single Inga Valentiner.

Their relationship continued to go from fiery to chaotic but we'll expect to see the return of Made in Chelsea relative newcomer Imogen Bloom and David "Temps" Templer, as well as Harvey Armstrong, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Ruby Adler.

Couple Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignot will be making a return to the series, as well as newcomer Freddie Knatchbull and Willow Day.

Although there were rumours that Emily Blackwell wouldn't be returning to the show following her absence from Made in Chelsea: Corsica, it has since been confirmed that she will be back filming for the new season.

Similarly, we're certain Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor will be a mainstay of season 26, especially as the pair are reportedly aiming for a December 2023 wedding. So, we're sure the run-up to the big day and all the drama that comes with it will be a highlight of the upcoming season.

One cast member who won't be returning for season 26 is Issy Francis-Baum, who previously revealed on her Instagram Stories that she “might be back” but is “having a well needed break mentally and to focus on other things” for now.

Another pair who won't be returning for season 26 will be long-running Made in Chelsea cast member Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, who have left the series in order to pursue their own Daddy Diaries show on YouTube.

It also seems as though series bad boy Miles Nazaire may be biding farewell to the show at some point, revealing to RadioTimes.com and other press: "I said in one interview that Chelsea is not forever. And one day I will want to leave because I've done it for so many years. And I'm building businesses that I want to launch. I don't think I could do this forever. It gets pretty intense."

What will happen in Made in Chelsea season 26?

Miles Nazaire for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

As for what will go down in the 26th season of Made in Chelsea, we're sure there will be plenty more make-ups, break ups and new relationships to be formed.

While no new cast members have been announced, there's usually a few new faces to be welcomed into any new series of Made in Chelsea who are sure to get the Londoners chatting and drama brewing.

One of the major plot twists to have come out of Corsica was the blossoming romance between Sam and Yas, despite Yas having a brief holiday fling with Tristan, who had only broken up with Liv a few weeks prior. Arriving in Corsica, Liv was fuming at Yas but things soon got even more fiery after it was revealed to the entire group that Yas and Sam had kissed and shared a bed in Corsica, just a couple of days after Sam and Inga had broken up.

While we're sure the dust would have settled now (slightly), it'll be top of many viewer's agendas to see whether Sam and Yas have continued their romance back here in the UK and how that has all unfolded in the friendship group.

One glance at their social media will show that the pair have certainly continued seeing each other, going out to concerts and dog dates together... but romantically? We'll have to wait and see. We do know, though, that things are relatively alright between Yas and Inga, with Yas revealing to RadioTimes.com and other press that the pair are "amicable".

She said: "We can stand in the same room. We’re OK. It’s fine now. When time moves past, you have to accept things on the show. You can’t dwell on something. Life moves on."

Meanwhile, there seems to be love in the air for Miles who has a new girlfriend, Amélie Esquenet, who he has teased may be making an appearance in the new season. He revealed to Heat World: “There may be an appearance, but you will see when that series happens."

He added: “I have a new girlfriend, it’s great, it’s amazing, it’s very refreshing. Will she appear on Made in Chelsea? Watch and find out."

Will Miles's new relationship mean that he may go on a double date with bestie Temps and Imogen? We're not quite sure but we're almost certain that if Imogen is appearing in season 26, she'll no doubt bring the drama.

As for the other Made in Chelsea cast, we're sure there will be some Corsica-related fallout in store for Tristan, who is navigating life newly single outside of his relationship with Liv. He did reveal to RadioTimes.com and other press that "there's a lot going on even now", talking about the Yas and Sam kiss in Corsica.

He revealed that love could hopefully soon be on the cards again one day, saying: "I was trying to open myself up to people and it wasn't a great start to my dating life. Hopefully, it gets better from here."

Is there a trailer for Made in Chelsea season 26?

Yes, a brief teaser aired at the close of the final MiC: Corsica episode... you can watch it below right now!

Made in Chelsea: Corsica and Made in Chelsea are available to watch on All4.

