With Yas struck up a holiday romance with recently single co-star Tristan Phipps, his ex-girlfriend Olivia "Liv" Bentley arrived in Corsica in the fourth episode with some choice words for Yas - who showed little regret for her behaviour despite an awareness it could hurt Liv.

However, further revelations followed when it was revealed that Yas had also shared kisses - and a bed, albeit in a non-sexual capacity - with recently single Sam Prince, whose ex-girlfriend Inga Valentiner was a friend of Yas' and was on the trip with them.

Naturally, events exploded in a dramatic dinner scene in the fourth episode and Yas was one of many in tears.

However, Yas is now showing some regret at how things were handled.

"Yeah of course. You can’t help what you do but If you do something, you’re going to have to own it," commented Yas. "You can’t be like I didn’t do that. I did do that. It probably wouldn’t have happened like that, that quickly. But one day in there feels like forever."

However, following her actions with Sam, Yas has revealed that time has healed her rift somewhat with Inga.

Inga Valentiner for Made in Chelsea: Corsica.

"We’re amicable," revealed Yas. "We can stand in the same room. We’re ok. It’s fine now. When time moves past, you have to accept things on the show. You can’t dwell on something. Life moves on."

Yet, Yas has revealed that she does worry what the world outside the show will think of her actions - we have already seen that she has been dealt abuse on social media following the release of a now-removed trailer.

"I am worried because you know the person that you are and naturally other people are going to judge you for what they see of, so I think that's frustrating," noted Yas. "I have my friends, at the end of the day I know me, but naturally I am worried ‘cos I’m like, 'What’s my mum going to say?'"

L-R: Bella Sharpe, Yasmine Zweegeras, Liv Bentley, Ruby Adler, and Willow Day for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Adding to Yas' comments, model and co-star Joel Mignott added: "You want to represent yourself honestly. And you just want to proceed not thinking about other people because you can't worry about what everybody's got to say about your life because you're not living an authentic life then, and that's what's most important."

The first four episodes of Made in Chelsea: Corsica are available to watch on All4, with episodes airing on consecutive nights this week on E4.

