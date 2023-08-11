With the cast of Made in Chelsea heading to Corsica for their annual summer spin-off series, Miles Nazaire has addressed how long he is likely to remain on the show.

Advertisement

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Nazaire said: "I said in one interview that Chelsea is not forever. And one day I will want to leave because I've done it for so many years. And I'm building businesses that I want to launch. I don't think I could do this forever. It gets pretty intense."

Nazaire, who joined the cast in 2018, went on to say that he won’t quit TV, but that in time his run on Made in Chelsea will come to an end.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast teased what we can expect from the Corsica season, with Willow Day saying: "Fire. Absolute chaos".

Made in Chelsea: Corsica
Made in Chelsea: Corsica. E4

Inga Valentina agreed, saying: "It was chaotic. There was so many friends that became enemies, enemies that became friends, makeups, breakups, it was turbulent the whole way through."

Read more:

Liv Bentley added that it was her "favourite series" that she's done so far, saying: "I loved it. I brought the energy."

Made in Chelsea: Corsica will see two newcomers join the cast, best friends Jane Amber Aubrun-Mautin and Geronimo Mörtl.

Jane is a a professional show jumper who is single entering the show, and who has admitted that she falls in love very fast.

Meanwhile, Geronimo is a model and student has admitted that his last relationship didn't work out because he "wasn't loyal", but says he has now grown and feels "ready to do things right and not lose the person I love".

The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Corsica will air on E4 on Sunday 13th August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement