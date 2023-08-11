Nazaire, who joined the cast in 2018, went on to say that he won’t quit TV, but that in time his run on Made in Chelsea will come to an end.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast teased what we can expect from the Corsica season, with Willow Day saying: "Fire. Absolute chaos".

Made in Chelsea: Corsica. E4

Inga Valentina agreed, saying: "It was chaotic. There was so many friends that became enemies, enemies that became friends, makeups, breakups, it was turbulent the whole way through."

Read more:

Liv Bentley added that it was her "favourite series" that she's done so far, saying: "I loved it. I brought the energy."

Made in Chelsea: Corsica will see two newcomers join the cast, best friends Jane Amber Aubrun-Mautin and Geronimo Mörtl.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jane is a a professional show jumper who is single entering the show, and who has admitted that she falls in love very fast.

Meanwhile, Geronimo is a model and student has admitted that his last relationship didn't work out because he "wasn't loyal", but says he has now grown and feels "ready to do things right and not lose the person I love".

The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Corsica will air on E4 on Sunday 13th August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.