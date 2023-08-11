Thomas added that he is "finally getting it under control" but that "some days are better than others" and "it's been heard not being able to train properly".

He went on to explain: "The reason I signed up to strictly is because I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face! It really couldn’t have come at a better time I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted!"

Adam Thomas for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Thomas continued: "I know it’s going to be tough and I’ve definitely got my work cut out but am up for the challenge and can not wait to get on that dance floor!! I suppose the reason am telling you this is if anyone out there, is suffering what ever your situation… stay strong get the right help where and when you can! But most importantly stay positive!"

Read more:

In the post, he also said thank you to his wife Caroline and his children, saying that he knows "it’s been challenging and frustrating at times" and that he'd be lost without them.

Thomas is best-known for his roles in Emmerdale, as Adam Barton, and Waterloo Road where he plays Donte Charles. He also appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2016.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He joins a line-up for this year's season of Strictly which also includes the likes of Amanda Abbington, Zara McDermott, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Rippon.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.