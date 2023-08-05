The 2023 Strictly pro dancer line-up includes the likes of Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe. Amy Dowden is unable to return as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Last year's winning professional, Jowita Przystał – who took home the Glitterball trophy alongside partner Hamza Yassin – and fellow finalists Gorka Marquez, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola all return, as do Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones and Nikita Kuzmin.

Who is Amanda Abbington?

Age: 51

Job: Actor

Instagram: amanda_abbington74

Twitter: n/a

The actor is best known for playing Mary Morstan in BBC One's detective drama Sherlock, where she starred opposite then-husband Martin Freeman, while she also appeared as Josie Mardle in ITV period piece Mr Selfridge.

More recently, she has appeared in UKTV comedy We Are Not Alone, Netflix fantasy series Lockwood & Co. and BBC Two anthology Inside No. 9.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Amanda Abbington said about joining Strictly 2023?

Abbington said: "I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

"Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

There's no confirmed launch date for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 just yet, but the show is widely expected to return to its usual premiere slot in late September.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.