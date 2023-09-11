Ahead of the podcast's release, RadioTimes.com caught up with Sugg, and he revealed his thoughts on this year's line-up - and who he thinks could possibly surprise us all during the live shows.

Speaking from Elstree Studios after meeting some of the celebrities in this year's Strictly line-up, Sugg said he thinks Amanda Abbington will be one to watch and will surprise a lot of people when it comes to the dances.

"I think she will be very, very good. Yeah, I'm excited to see her dance. I think she will surprise a lot of people," he said.

When asked if he thinks she will be the dark horse of the series, the Strictly podcast host revealed he did.

Amanda Abbington is best known for playing Mary Morstan in BBC One's Sherlock, where she starred opposite her now ex-husband Martin Freeman.

In recent years, Abbington has appeared in UKTV comedy We Are Not Alone, Netflix fantasy series Lockwood & Co and BBC Two anthology Inside No. 9.

Sugg was a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, alongside his dance partner and now girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Since appearing on Strictly, Sugg has gone on to take part in The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off where, despite a minor faint, he took the title of Star Baker.

A year after his dancing experience, Sugg made his West End debut in the musical Waitress as Ogie Anhorn at the Adelphi Theatre.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

