Gareth confirmed the news to The Sun, explaining the decision behind their exit and what fans can expect of their new venture: "Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up.

"We're very much the dads of it all. It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over.

"We're part of the production of our new show and we'll get to share absolutely everything with our fans. With the kids coming along, it's a completely different path we're taking. We've outgrown Chelsea in that respect."

Ollie added: "Our new show is an unadulterated, no holds barred access into our lives. It's going to be the real us. You'll see a lot more of our personalities than you have in Chelsea – a lot more us, a lot more real.

"It's something completely new and completely different. It's very high-end, unlike any other reality show."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gareth also compared the new series, which will air exclusively on YouTube, to The Kardashians. "There are bits where we won't know what's going to happen. It's much more like The Kardashians.

"We'll do their sit-down interviews to the camera to explain stuff, unlike in Made in Chelsea."

The couple also revealed that Made in Chelsea producers have been supportive of the move, and the door is always open for them to return to London's swankiest postcode in the future.

Read more:

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.