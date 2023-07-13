MTV later denied this claim, saying that "Geordie Shore has not been cancelled and continues to be one of MTV’s biggest shows. We can't wait for fans to see what we have in store next season."

Now, The Sun has reported that the show will indeed return for a further season following its next run, with a source telling the publication: "While MTV denied cancelling the show, it was an open secret that the next series would be the show's last as bosses felt like the series had run its course, especially as most of the cast are now married with kids."

Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series. MTV

The source continued: "They have had a huge U-turn, however, because the episodes they have been filming in recent months have been so explosive, it's reignited the show and made the bigwigs realise there is plenty more life in the franchise yet."

The Sun reports that the "explosive" scenes revolve around a fall-out between Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson while they were filming in Cyprus.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to MTV for comment.

The most recent season of Geordie Shore to have aired was dubbed "The Reunion Series", with major former cast members Aaron Chalmers, Chantelle Connelly, Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, James Tindale, Jay Gardner, Kyle Christie, Marnie Simpson, Ricci Guarnaccio, Scott Timlin, Sophie Kasaei and Zahida Allen all returning.

