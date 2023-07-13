Geordie Shore 'to return for future seasons' amid dramatic scenes
Previous reports had questioned the future of the hit reality show.
Following previous reports that Geordie Shore would be coming to an end, it has now been reported that the show has been "saved" from cancellation and will in fact return for further antics.
The reality series and offshoot from US show Jersey Shore has aired on MTV since 2011, but in February of this year The Sun reported that the show was being axed following one final season filming this year.
MTV later denied this claim, saying that "Geordie Shore has not been cancelled and continues to be one of MTV’s biggest shows. We can't wait for fans to see what we have in store next season."
Now, The Sun has reported that the show will indeed return for a further season following its next run, with a source telling the publication: "While MTV denied cancelling the show, it was an open secret that the next series would be the show's last as bosses felt like the series had run its course, especially as most of the cast are now married with kids."
The source continued: "They have had a huge U-turn, however, because the episodes they have been filming in recent months have been so explosive, it's reignited the show and made the bigwigs realise there is plenty more life in the franchise yet."
Read more:
- EastEnders star 'signs up to Strictly Come Dancing 2023'
- Gladiators star Jet wanted to return for BBC reboot
The Sun reports that the "explosive" scenes revolve around a fall-out between Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson while they were filming in Cyprus.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to MTV for comment.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The most recent season of Geordie Shore to have aired was dubbed "The Reunion Series", with major former cast members Aaron Chalmers, Chantelle Connelly, Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, James Tindale, Jay Gardner, Kyle Christie, Marnie Simpson, Ricci Guarnaccio, Scott Timlin, Sophie Kasaei and Zahida Allen all returning.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home -subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.