Harman is a familiar face to fans of British telly, having played the unforgettable role of Dennis Rickman on EastEnders for almost three years between April 2003 and December 2005.

The character is remembered for his romance with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), a bitter feud with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his violent death during the firework display marking New Year 2006.

Harman went on to bag roles in ITV's acclaimed period drama Downton Abbey, where he played valet Mr Green, and Sky comedy-drama Mount Pleasant, where he starred opposite fellow soap alum Sally Lindsay.

Most recently, he joined the cast of medical drama Casualty as senior staff member Dr Max Christie.

A stint on Strictly Come Dancing could help spread the word on that role, with a source telling The Mail that Harman is hoped to be an audience favourite and will take on the challenge shortly after his 50th birthday.

"He's the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those... The line-up is going to be a great mix," the anonymous individual said.

Harman has some dance experience, having taken a lead role in the short-lived West End production I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical, which ran for six weeks in 2014.

The BBC has not yet confirmed his casting, but he joins a list of rumoured Strictly Come Dancing contestants, which also includes Angela Scanlon, Bobby Brazier and Adam Thomas.

It's likely that confirmations will start to emerge in the coming weeks, leading up to the show's likely return date in September, when the competition has typically kicked off.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later in 2023.

