While its spin-off series Holby City may have ended in 2022, Casualty remains on our screens, now overseen by former EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen.

The beloved and long-running BBC medical drama Casualty is a reliable favourite on our screens.

The series has embraced issue-led and character-focused drama in recent months, with stories focusing on key characters from long-running stars to newer faces.

So, who is joining Casualty and who is returning? Here is everything you need to know.

Casualty cast: Who is arriving, leaving and returning to BBC drama?

The current stars are part of the full-time cast of Casualty.

Derek Thompson as Charlie Fairhead

William Beck as Dylan Keogh

Michael Stevenson as Iain Dean

Charles Venn as Jacob Masters

Neet Mohan as Rash Masum

Di Botcher as Jan Jenning

Kirsty Mitchell as Faith Cadogan

Elinor Lawless as Stevie Nash

Milo Clarke as Teddy Gowan

Arin Smethurst as Sah Brockner

Shalisha James-Davis as Paige Allcott

Nigel Harman as Max Christie

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming cast changes for Casualty.

ARRIVING

Cameron (Barney Walsh)

When is Cameron arriving? April 2023.

Bradley Walsh's son Barney, known for roles in Death in Paradise and The Larkins, will join the drama as new recruit Cameron.

Cameron is described as "accident prone" and "woefully lacking in self-confidence and a perpetually terrified fish out of water".

Will Cameron be able to cope at Holby?

Barney Walsh said of his role: "It’s been an incredible experience to join the cast of Casualty alongside Anna, Sarah, JJ and Eddie.

"It’s a real joy to come to work every day and play Cam. I can’t wait for the viewers to meet nurse Cam as he arrives at Holby and very quickly realises he might have bitten off more than he can chew!"

Jodie (Anna Chell)

When is Jodie arriving? April 2023.

The Bay actress Anna Chell joins the cast of Casualty as Jodie in April.

Jodie is described as "quick-witted and outgoing" and whose "plans for a fresh start at the hospital are soon scuppered as she’s reacquainted with a figure from her past".

It seems Jodie will struggle to separate her troubled personal life and her career.

Anna Chell said of the role: "It’s been an absolute buzz so far, the team at Casualty are SO welcoming! Joining with the others (Eddie-Joe, Barney, Sarah & Jaye) has been such a beautiful experience, we have built up a great connection and friendship - filming scenes with those guys is always a laugh!"

On Jodie, Chell added: "Jodie is a JOY to play. She is fun, flirty and is ALWAYS up for a night out. Often pushing her emotions aside with a vodka tonic! Jodie is hard-faced, strong & often let’s her brain fall out of her mouth, but despite all this she is great at her job and has quite a shock on her first shift! I’m so grateful to be bringing Jodie to life and I’m excited about what’s to come for her!"

Rida (Sarah Seggari)

When is Rida arriving? April 2023.

Sarah Seggari, best known for her roles in I Hate Suzie and Jerk, joins the cast as Rida in April.

Rida is described as "straight-talking and confident" and who "doesn't suffer fools and knows exactly what she wants".

Viewers will have to wait and see if Rida displays a softer side in the weeks to come.

Seggari commented: "It is an honour to play the first hijab-wearing Muslim nurse on Casualty. I cannot wait to show the viewers who Rida is, she is the strength and the mother in the group. She has no problem putting people in their place even if it might come across a bit abrasive but will always stay loyal to her friends. At her core she is a carer and wants to help, this is at the forefront every time she has a patient to work with, even if it sometimes isn’t to protocol. She has a fire behind her that I hope you enjoy!"

Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson)

When is Ryan arriving? April 2023.

Small Axe and Grantchester actor Eddie-Joe Robinson will join the cast of Casualty in April.

Robinson's character Ryan is described as "ambitious" and "glory-hungry" and gets a wake-up call when he starts work at Holby.

Will Mr Popular be able to manage at Holby?

On joining the drama, Robinson commented: "Joining Casualty has been such a fantastic experience. Straight away I’ve felt like a part of the family, and coming in alongside JJ, Sarah, Anna and Barney has made it all the more special."

Discussing Ryan, the actor added: "From Ryan, you can expect a lot of fun and banter with his fellow nurses, which he sometimes takes a bit too far… He’s self-assured to the point of cocky, and when this combines with his ambitious nature it can definitely place him in hot water. Beneath the bravado, there’s a softer side to him though, and I like to think he’s often a little misunderstood!"

RETURNING

Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs)

Donna Jackson in Holby City, BBC Pictures

When is Donna Jackson returning? April 2023.

Holby City favourite Donna Jackson will be returning to our screens in Casualty in April.

The fun-loving nurse, turned ward sister will be back to help the new recruits as she starts work at the Emergency Department.

On reprising her role as Donna, Jacobs said: "I am thrilled to be joining such a legendary show."

Jacobs first appeared as Donna in Holby City from 2004 until 2011 before returning in 2017 and appearing until the show's end in 2022. The actress has also made appearances in Casualty before.

Casualty continues every Saturday evening on BBC One at and is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

