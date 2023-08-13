The teaser revealed a number of dramatic twists for the show's annual summer series, with Liv Bentley being horrified to discover that her ex Tristan Phipps had kissed her friend Yasmine.

Meanwhile, it seems a romantic entanglement is also on the cards between Yasmine and Sam Prince in the series, despite his girlfriend Inga Valentiner also appearing in the show.

Elsewhere, tensions arise in the budding romance between Harvey Armstrong and Willow Day when she shares a kiss with his rival Miles Nazaire.

Speaking to The Sun, star Yasmine Zweegers revealed that producers had stepped in and removed the clip to try and keep the abuse at bay.

"The trailer was a lot, it was really intense," she said. "When you see a condensed version like that it looks awful."

She added, sarcastically: "There were a lot of lovely comments underneath that trailer..."

However, Zweegers revealed her hopes that the episodes themselves would provide more context to the actions of herself and other cast members while on the island of Corsica.

L-R: Bella, Yasmine, Liv, Ruby, and Willow for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

"I am nervous about it coming out because a lot of people have their opinions on the situation," revealed Zweegers, "but I know what happened."

Many of the cast members have been hyping up the new Corsica run to be the most dramatic series yet for the long-running constructed reality series.

Sam Prince revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press, he commented: "Corsica is a very real, none of its fake. I wish it was scripted but it’s not, it’s real emotion across the board."

L-R: Tristan, Liv, Sam Prince, Rez, Harvey, Yasmine, Willow, Ruby, Bella, Miles, Joel, Robbie, Inga, Freddie and Temps and Inga for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Meanwhile, one person who is usually at the centre of the drama is Miles Nazaire who has now finally addressed his future on the series, particularly in light of the fact he has a girlfriend who does not appear in the show.

The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Corsica will air on E4 on Sunday 13th August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

