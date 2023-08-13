Made in Chelsea’s Sam says "none" of Corsica series was "fake"
"I wish it was scripted but it’s not."
When it comes to structured-reality series such as Made in Chelsea, The Only Way is Essex and Geordie Shore, fans are always curious as to just how "structured" the on-screen drama is, and how much of it is entirely real.
Well, as we approach the start of Made in Chelsea: Corsica, one of the show's stars, Sam Prince, has made clear that everything fans will see is fully authentic reality.
Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, Prince said: "Corsica is a very real, none of its fake. I wish it was scripted but it’s not, it’s real emotion across the board."
Co-star Tristan Phipps concurred, adding: "It was real. There were no false storylines. It was very raw for a lot of people."
When it comes to that raw emotion, Reza Amiri-Garroussi was clear about what fans can expect to see, saying: "People were storming off, getting brought back in.
"It was really tough for the producers because it was so real and real reacting, real shouting and crying and everything you can imagine."
Two Made in Chelsea cast members who fans shouldn't expect to see alongside Sam, Tristan and Reza are Ollie and Gareth Locke.
The couple, who are expecting twins via surrogate, announced that they had left the show in July, as they have instead launched their own YouTube show charting their parenthood journey.
Gareth said of the decision: "Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up. We're very much the dads of it all. It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over.
"We're part of the production of our new show and we'll get to share absolutely everything with our fans. With the kids coming along, it's a completely different path we're taking. We've outgrown Chelsea in that respect."
The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Corsica will air on E4 on Sunday 13th August.
