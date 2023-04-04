This time around, the TOWIE gang have swapped Brentwood for Phuket, jetting off to Thailand for a spot of winter sun. Along with the usual familiar faces, there are some returning new favourites and love interests thrown into the mix - which could prove explosive.

The Only Way is Essex is back for its 31st season, bringing with it plenty of drama - and even more OTT glamour.

Here's your guide to the cast of season 31, including how to find them all on social media.

Chloe Brockett

Chloe Brockett Getty Images

Age: 22

Instagram: @chloebrockett

Twitter: @chloebrockett1

Chloe joined TOWIE back in 2019 - and with her ex-boyfriend Jordan Brooks returning to the show alongside new girlfriend Sophie Kasaei for the new season, will she find herself at the centre of some major drama once again?

James ‘Diags’ Bennewith

James 'Diags' Bennewith Getty

Age: 31

Instagram: @diags_

Twitter: @jamesbennewith

Diags has been a TOWIE fixture for more than a decade, joining the show for its fourth season back in 2012. This time around, he has been romantically linked to his co-star and former Love Island contestant Elma Pazar.

Chloe Meadows

Chloe Meadows Getty Images

Age: 31

Instagram: @chloejmeadows

Twitter: @chloemeadows

Chloe joined the show in 2016, but stepped back from filming in 2021 when the show's production team decided to shake up the line-up. However, she's since returned to our screens, along with pal Courtney Green. In her time away from TOWIE, Chloe decided to pursue her passion and train as an interior designer.

Elma Pazar

Age: 29

Instagram: @elmapazar

Twitter: @elmapazar

You might recognise Elma from her brief stint in the Love Island villa back in 2019, which saw her sent home after just a few days. As a close friend of various TOWIE cast members, it was only ever a matter of time before she joined the show, eventually making her debut in 2022.

James Lock

James Lock BBC

Age: 36

Instagram: @jameslock_

Twitter: n/a

Lockie has appeared on TOWIE for a decade now, having joined the show back in 2013 alongside his friend Dan Osborne. Since then, he’s also cropped up on reality shows like Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Amber Turner

Amber Turner Photo by Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Age: 29

Instagram: @amberturnerx

Twitter: n/a

Amber, who made her first appearance on the show back in 2017 alongside her childhood friend Megan McKenna, recently headed to Thailand alongside boyfriend Dan Edgar and the rest of the TOWIE crew to film episodes for the new season.

Dan Edgar

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner ITV

Age: 32

Instagram: @danedgar

Twitter: n/a

As Amber’s boyfriend, Dan, a TOWIE mainstay since 2015, is one half of one of Essex’s rollercoaster romances: the couple first got together back in 2017, but have endured their fair share of ups, downs and splits since then.

Ella Wise

Ella Wise Getty Images

Age: 22

Instagram: @ellaraewisex

Twitter: @ellaraewisex

Ella joined TOWIE in 2019, and after a brief stint away from the show, which saw her head off to sunnier climes to appear on Ex on the Beach, she’s now back on the ITVBe series, and also recently appeared on Channel 5’s The Challenge.

Dani Imbert

Dani Imbert Getty Images

Age: 24

Instagram: @daniimbert

Twitter: @daniimbert

A newer face on the TOWIE line-up, Dani joined the show in 2021. Previously linked to co-star Liam Gatsby, she since appears to have struck up a romance with her close friend Roman Hackett.

Junaid Ahmed

Junaid Ahmed Getty Images

Age: 28

Instagram: @junaidahmedx

Twitter: @junaidahmed_

Another relatively recent addition to the TOWIE roster is influencer Junaid Ahmed, who made his debut last year. He was no stranger to reality TV, though, having previously appeared in the Amazon series Lovestruck High, which saw 15 single contestants transported to an American high school to find love and attempt to win a £80,000 prize.

Courtney Green

Courtney Green

Age: 27

Instagram: @courtneymegz

Twitter: @courtneyMgreen

Courtney has been a series staple since 2015, when she joined the 17th season of TOWIE. The former Junior PA was originally dating co-star Myles Barnett at the time, but the couple called it quits for good in July 2018.

Harry Derbidge

Harry Derbridge

Age: 29

Instagram: @MrHarryDerbidge

Twitter: @MrHarryDerbidge

No stranger to the camera, Harry made his first appearance on TOWIE all the way back in 2010. After quitting a year later, he briefly rejoined the cast in 2014, before staying for good in 2020. And after splitting from his fiance Dean Rowland in 2021, Harry has reportedly become very close to fellow cast-mate Junaid - so watch this space...

Saffron Lempriere

Saffron Lempriere

Age: 30

Instagram: @saffronlempriere_x



Twitter: @saffylempriere

Initially appearing on her then-BFF Gemma Collins' show Diva Espana, Saffron joined the cast in 2018. And after having a mysterious falling out with The GC, the pair have held no punches from each other - with Saffron previously claiming her former friend's 'croc tears don't work'.

Roman Hackett

Roman Hackett

Age: 20

Instagram: @roman_hackett

The youngest member of this bunch, Roman first stepped onto our screens in 2021. The model and lifestyle manager - who works for his mum's brand AMLuxe The Agency - had a short lived romance with co-star Ella Rae Wise when he first joined the cast, and rumours also swirled that he had a short romance with Chloe Brockett - but this was never confirmed.

