The logo tease comes after the announcement earlier this year that AJ Odudu and Will Best will host Big Brother 2023.

"I'm so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I'm hosting Big Brother," Odudu said at the time. "I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake."

Best added: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear."

The revamped series was recently confirmed to take place in autumn 2023, with the applications now closed. Big Brother will welcome its new housemates later this year, with footage from the house to be streamed live into the small hours every night on ITVX after the Big Brother companion show.

Not much is known about the new season, but we're told that the reboot will run for six weeks instead of 12.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Big Brother season 5 winner Nadia Almada revealed that she'd love to return for an all-star series, while adding that the new contestants would be "having it easy" as their season will be much shorter.

"I think I would love to go back to the show because I think it would be an honour to go back and also it's recognition for us pioneers – the founders of all the what is reality TV, this great phenomenon that we respected and embodied 100 per cent with our body, mind and soul for the whole 12 weeks," she said.

"They're having it easy as well, because it's only six weeks for them, so it's I guess it's like a pilot test. For us it was three months, which was the best summer I ever had. I had the best time. I was me. I was real. So would I go back again? Of course I would."

Big Brother is expected to air on ITV2 and ITV later this year.

