RadioTimes.com understands that the Big Brother reboot will air in September or October of this year, meaning it will be arriving just over a year after it was first confirmed during the Love Island 2022 final.

It feels like an age since we first had confirmation that Big Brother would be coming back to our screens, this time on its new home at ITV2. However, we have now got word on when the reboot is looking likely to air.

This follows news in October last year that the show, which was originally thought to be airing earlier in 2023, was being delayed until the autumn in order to give it a more prominent platform.

ITV's managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo previously explained why the broadcaster was reviving the format, saying that the original show was "arguably the sort of best thing there’s ever been on television, or most extraordinary thing, that shaped most television afterwards".

ITV2 teased the show's return with this indent during the Love Island 2022 final. ITV

Little is currently known about what the rebooted show will look like, including who will host. We currently do know some presenters who have ruled themselves out - including Davina McCall and Emma Willis - while Dermot O'Leary said last year that his This Morning co-host Alison Hammond should take the role.

He told RadioTimes.com: "If she wants to be the next Big Brother presenter, 100 per cent she should be the next Big Brother presenter!"

The series will air on ITV2, which has consistently proved to be the most popular broadcaster for the 16- to 34-year-old age bracket. This is driven in no small part due to the continued popularity of Love Island, which is now in its ninth season and has a 10th already confirmed for later this year.

This season of the reality dating show has seen the traditional Casa Amor twist taking place, with six new girls and six new boys being introduced via a second villa.

The twist has already brought up plenty of drama, with Will Young getting close with Layla, potentially jeopardising his relationship with Jessie Wynter.

The Big Brother revival is scheduled to air on ITV2 and ITVX in autumn 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

