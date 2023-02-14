A sneak preview clip provided by ITV teases that the episode will see Will and Layla getting to know each other on the terrace, with the new girl telling the farmer: "You shocked me. You’re more chatty than I thought you would be.”

Last night's episode of Love Island saw Layla cast doubts on Will Young 's relationship with Jessie Wynter – and now it looks like the pair will be getting a little closer in tonight's show.

Will then admits that he feels "like I gravitate to you" before their discussion turns to kisses during the day's challenges.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"You didn't pick me in the challenge, which I'm fuming about," says Will, before Layla points out: "You didn't pick me, you kissed two girls and I wasn't one of them."

Will then asks if she was jealous, to which she responds that she was – before it looks like he might be leaning in for a kiss. Is his head about to turn?

Read more:

Meanwhile, tonight's episode also sees the return of the popular Raunchy Races challenge, which pits islanders at Casa Amor and the main villa against each other as they aim to complete a "series of sexy challenges".

The challenges include one which in which the islanders are told to get into different sex positions, and another which sees the shortest girls and boys each asked to snog the person they fancy most.

You can check out the full first look of tonight's episode in the video below:

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.