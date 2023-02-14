After the new line-up of boys made a brief appearance during Sunday night's (12th February) episode, we were properly introduced to the newcomers yesterday, before the new girls dropped by the main villa to keep Will Young , Kai Fagan , Ron Hall and the others company.

Casa Amor has finally kicked off on Love Island 's 2023 winter season and the incoming contestants are already proving to be dangerous. The islanders must be suffering from whiplash with all the head-turning that's been happening!

But what has happened in Casa Amor so far and which couples are already at risk? If you missed last night's episode, you can catch-up with RadioTimes.com's latest recap episode.

Will chats with Layla on winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

Episode 29 began with the girls getting to know the Casa Amor cast of boys – in fact, Olivia Hawkins got so excited that she completely forgot Kai's name in an awkward moment around the fire pit.

Meanwhile, the girls filled the newbies in on their relationship statuses, with Jessie Wynter staying faithful to Will and Olivia saying that it would take "something special" to turn her head. Meanwhile, Tanya Manhenga revealed that she hasn't completely committed herself to Shaq Muhammad after the two argued over dirty dish gate – much to the delight of new boy Martin Akinola.

In fact, the senior software engineer from Dublin set his sights on Tanya in last night's episode, telling her that he'll be her first proper test on the show.

Meanwhile, Lana had a chat with energy consultant Kain Reed – who said before entering the villa that "no couples are safe" – before finance student Maxwell Samuda asked Olivia to share a bed with him that night, to which she said yes.

And it wasn't just the girls who had fun in last night's episode. Back in the main villa, the boys finally welcomed their Casa Amor castmates, with Shaq and Casey O'Gorman taking the new girls on a tour of the villa. As for who the new girls were interested in, Casey seemed to be a popular pick amongst them and despite being coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, the 26-year-old admitted that he wouldn't be "holding back" when getting to know the girls.

As for Ron, fans won't be shocked to learn that he began flirting with new girl Sanam but did say that he wouldn't "completely forget" about Lana. True romance!

Meanwhile, Tom Clare got to know a completely different Sammy in the villa, with the 27-year-old beauty buyer telling him that he needs a "real woman" who'll keep him on his toes. Even Will was led astray in last night's episode, with the farmer chatting to 28-year-old Layla, who branded his relationship with Jessie as "fake". Could Will begin to have doubts about Jessie?

