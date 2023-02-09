And in a change of mood after the departure of one unfortunate islander, the boys are tasked with creating a three-course meal for the girls.

Love Island continues to heat up tonight as the islanders gather around the fire pit for a surprise recoupling that will be sure to send shockwaves through the villa.

Shaq, Jordan and Kai all take the reigns in the Love Island kitchen, and even though they've spent the night cooking, it seems as though tension in the kitchen comes to a head after dinner when washing up becomes a bone of contention.

The night starts to draw to a close and most of the boys are in the kitchen cleaning up, but Shaq isn’t happy when he sees Ron, who acts as sous chef throughout the night, not offering to help.

Tom, Kai and Jordan on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Relaxed and sitting by the fire pit instead, Shaq calls over to Ron saying: “No seriously, come on. We’re all washing up and cleaning, so can you get up and have your chat later? Come and clean, we’re all doing it together.”

But will the islander choose to continue his chats over chores? And will this spell trouble for the boys?

This isn't the first time that Ron and Shaq have had a confrontation, with the latter pulling Ron up on his contradictory behaviour with Lana previously.

In the first-look clip of the episode also, Ron confronts the boys, saying: "I'll keep it light-hearted but just a quick one on a different subject. I don't know how you boys are about it but obviously I feel like there's just a little bit of a divide."

Casey then admits that he's "felt it since I walked in to be fair", saying: "If there is any problems, I'd rather us air it out here." Will this only be the beginning of the end for the men in the villa?

Tonight's episode will also see one couple discussing their thoughts on marriage, while another leans in for an unexpected cheeky kiss. Who could it be?

Last night's episode saw the islanders stunned by the arrival of brand new bombshell Claudia, who went on dates with Casey and Tom, while results of the hilarious heart rate challenge were revealed.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Thursday 9th February 2023.

