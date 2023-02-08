During an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Zara who was dumped from the island in episode 17, shared her thoughts on the recent events in the villa, admitting she's "disappointed" in Jenkins.

"I am quite disappointed in Lana that she's gone back to Ron," she said. "I was really proud of her when she picked Casey. I thought, 'Yes, she's remembered her worth, she's gone with her head and her heart and she can at least try things with Casey.'

"But I think within a day, she's just gone straight back to Ron. She's allowed Ron to get into her head and I feel really bad for Casey. I think he had a lot to give and he really was focused on her and I do think she's made the wrong decision, but we'll have to see."

Lana decided to couple up with Casey on Sunday night (February 5th), after being in a love triangle with him and Ron. She had initially coupled up with Ron when she came into the villa and things were going well between them. However, after he got to know bombshells including Zara, Ellie Spence and Samie Elishi, she didn't feel like his "top priority".

So, when Casey came in and gave her his all, she decided to couple up with him, telling the other islanders that she was going with her "gut".

But on last night's episode, she called things off with Casey, as she told him her heart was still with Ron and would instead be his "wingwoman". To make matters worse, her and Ron could be seen kissing and cuddling moments after she broke it off with Casey.

Zara feels given Ron's track record, it will only be a matter of time before his head turns again. And with new girl Claudia Fogarty having arrived in the villa, the ex-islander thinks she could be the next girl to catch his eye.

Zara explained: "I think Claudia could turn Ron's head, Tom's head, Kai's head and of course Casey who's now single. If Ron is smart he'll stick with Lana, but his past actions do not go in his favour. So, we'll see what Ron does, but I hope he's truthful and loyal to Lana now."

