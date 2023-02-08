That wasn't the biggest moment of the extra-long episode, however, with the islanders being surprised by brand new bombshell Claudia Fogarty – the daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty – who made her Love Island debut during the dance challenge.

The iconic Love Island dance challenge returned to our screens last night, and while we've seen memorable performances over the years from the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton-Hanson and Ovie Soko, farmer Will Young may be joining them in the heart race hall of fame.

If you missed yesterday's steamy episode, make sure to watch RadioTimes.com's recap video above – and check out the latest episode of The Love Island Lowdown for all the gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show's 23rd episode kicked off with Lana Jenkins realising that she did in fact want to be with Ron Hall despite coupling up with Casey O'Gorman in Sunday night's episode, so she quickly pulled the latter for a solemn chat. While Casey seemed to take the disappointing news rather well, he wasn't happy with Lana's offer to be his wingwoman, walking away to tell the boys that he'd been "friend-zoned".

After seeing Lana embrace Ron, he told the boys that she'd made him look like a "mug". Hang in there, Casey!

Meanwhile, Jordan Odofin made a move on Tanyel Revan, telling her that he'd like to get to know her. I can't image Ellie Spence will be happy when she finds out! Over with Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, their romance continued to go from strength to strength with the pair sharing their first kiss. Let's just hope Tom's head doesn't turn for the next bombshell...

The islanders then learnt that the hideaway would be open for the night before choosing Jessie Wynter and Will, who was just as excited as you'd expect him to be. After sharing a saucy night in the private bedroom, Will admitted that he could see himself falling in love with the Australian bombshell. Aw! Fingers crossed she's a fan of sheep.

The winter Love Island 2023 dance challenge. ©ITV Plc

Later in the episode, Casey had a few points to get off his chest with Lana, telling her that she's been "super muggy" about moving on so quickly with Ron and the next morning, he said his piece to Ron, telling him he's been "chatting s**t".

However, the villa atmosphere soon improved with the return of the heart race challenge – and first up was the boys. Tom certainly stole the show as the dark angel, however it wasn't long before Olivia Hawkins donned her ring girl outfit, leaving Kai Fagan gobsmacked. Tom was left speechless by Samie's performance, however his jaw dropped even further when new contestant Claudia made her entrance in a sexy red number.

Will the Bradford bombshell blow up any relationships in the villa, and can Ron stay focused on Lana? We'll have to tune in tonight to find out.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Wednesday 8th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.